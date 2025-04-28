Midday Update: FSU Student Union reopens Monday, Vatican announces conclave date to elect new pope, and more

Monday, April 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida State to reopen Student Unionthis afternoon from 3:00-5:00 p.m. following the April 17th deadly attack on campus. FSU President Richard McCullough says they will have a moment of reflection before the reopening.

2)FSU Shooting victim releases statementfollowing deadly shooting on campus. The law firm representing Reese Gourley released a statement on her behalf stating she was shot in the back and faces a long and difficult healing journey ahead.

3) U.S. citizen released from immigration hold prepares for potential lawsuit, claiming wrongful arrest. Juan Carlos Lopez Gomez was taken into custody on April 15th after the Florida Highway Patrol pulled over a car in which Gomez was a passenger, as he was on his way to work in Tallahassee.

U.S. citizen released from immigration hold prepares for potential lawsuit, claiming wrongful arrest

4) Vatican announces conclave date to elect new pope following Francis' death. A total of 135 cardinals are eligible to participate in this significant event.

Vatican announces conclave date to elect new pope following Francis' death

5) Monday's Forecast:Rain could return this afternoon, with activity ramping up from east to west throughout the day thanks to an easterly wind from the Atlantic coastline. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Best chances of rain since early April

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.