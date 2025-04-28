Best chances of rain return for beginning of week in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spotty storm potential Monday afternoon gives us best chances of rain in weeks!!

A hot and humid pattern continues with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the week, but we have RAIN chances Monday afternoon!

Storm activity ramps up from east to west throughout the day thanks to an easterly wind from the Atlantic coastline!

While not everyone will get the rain, it is our best chances of showers and storms and best coverage potential we have seen since early April!

After Monday, spotty afternoon storms are possible through the end of the week.

We are in this summer-like hold through next weekend- meaning hot, humid days and afternoon spotty storm potential.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.