Midday Update: FSU student move-in delays, café owner gets fresh start & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, August 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FSU students at Perla apartments face third move as construction delays push back move-in date. Perla confirmed late Thursday that Friday's expected move-in is off, creating more frustration for hundreds of FSU students.

FSU students at Perla apartments face third move as construction delays push back move-in date.

2) Tallahassee café owner finds fresh start in Havana after landlord foreclosure forced her out. Latasha "Tootie" Reed-Hopkins lost her Northwest Tallahassee café after a foreclosure changed ownership of the building. Now she's running a full-service restaurant in Havana.

Tallahassee café owner finds fresh start in Havana after landlord foreclosure forced her out

3) Jolly calls for Hope Florida investigation to be reopened after leak of grand jury report. The push comes a newly leaked grand jury report concluded that $10 million in taxpayer money was misappropriated for political purposes.

Jolly calls for Hope Florida investigation to be reopened after leak of grand jury report

4) Decatur County NAACP hosts town hall to help families understand AI and technology. The event will feature a keynote address from Bainbridge City Councilperson Marquita Harris, who will teach neighbors practical ways to understand AI and how to use it with boundaries.

Decatur County NAACP hosts town hall to help families understand AI and technology

5) Weekend forecast. We will only climb to the mid and upper 80s by the late afternoon this Friday. Saturday will have a pattern similar to today and yesterday. Storms rolling in off the coast will start in the morning and wind down in the evening. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Rainy star to the weekend

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