First To Know Weather - The Pattern Changes This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Showers and storms are building along the gulf again this morning, and they can roll into our area over the course of the day. Temperatures will start off in the mid to low 70s once again.

By midday we wont be much warmer in the low 80s. Storms and showers from the gulf will start to become stronger as daytime heating adds to the development. The increased cloud cover will help us keep cooler. We will only climb to the mid and upper 80s by the late afternoon. Storms will become just scattered rain around sunset.

Saturday will have a pattern similar to today and yesterday. Storms rolling in of the coast will start in the morning and wind down in the evening. While this can impact outdoor plans for much of the day, it will not be a washout by any means. Storms become more scattered in the afternoon and evening so if you do have plans the later the better.

Abc 27

FSU's first home game of the season should see the rain winding down after kickoff. Tailgating will be impacted more than the actual game itself, but it will not be a washout.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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