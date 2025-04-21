Midday Update: FSU resumes classes, President speaks, Pope Francis passes away, Monday Forecast, and more

Monday, April 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1)FSU resumes classes Mondayfollowing Thursday's deadly shooting. FSU President Richard McCullough spoke to the media Monday morning. Watch the interview below.

FSU President shares thoughts as classes resume following recent campus shooting

2) Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has diedafter complications from pneumonia in both lungs. President Trump has ordered flags at half-staff in memory of Pope Francis.

The Death of Pope Francis

3) FAMU introduced its new Basketball Head Coach, Charlie Ward Jr., on Monday. Ward delivered a thank you speech, followed by answering questions from the media. You can watch the full presser below.

4) Monday's Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with a possible isolated storm. We'll stay with the warm and humid weather for most of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

Temperatures are warming and we are staying humid this week

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.