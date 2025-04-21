Dry conditions creeping into the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keeping the water close this week- whether it is for the lawn and garden or yourself!

Warm and humid weather means we will be sweating it out across our neighborhoods over the next several days.

Highs rise to the upper 80s and low 90s through the weekend.

Shower chance remain very isolated.

A few spot showers and storms are possible late week into the weekend, but significant rain or widespread rain is not expected at the moment.

The absence of widespread or significant rain as led us to some dry conditions sneaking into our drought monitor.

Dry conditions are now listed in Franklin County, and without widespread rain expected for the rest of the week, the next update may bring more dry conditions for us.

