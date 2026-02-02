Midday Update: Freeze Warning still in effect, Government shutdown drags on, and more

Monday, February 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: We're still in a freeze warning. By this afternoon, we will still be in the low 50s with lows in the 30s. We'll begin to warm up into the 60s starting tomorrow. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details below.

First To Know Weather - A small warm up (2-2-2026)

2) Government shutdown drags on as debate over immigration enforcement intensifies. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is confident President Trump can help secure passage of the legislation in the coming days. Democrats, however, are keeping their attention on overhauling the president’s immigration policy, citing the recent shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents.

Partial shutdown remains, but optimism grows for quick re-opening

3) Faith leaders and city officials call for unity, action during prayer service. Faith leaders and city officials emphasized unity and reassured residents that local law enforcement will not participate in immigration enforcement, as seen in other parts of the country. Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes, Jr. and community advocates are pushing for access to detention centers and federal immigration reform.

Faith leaders and city officials demand action as community rallies for unity and dignity

4) What led to the weekend flurries? The cold front that passed Friday night dropped our temperatures at the surface and in the upper levels, keeping us cold through the morning and afternoon hours. That cold front was attached to a low-pressure system, which caused snowfall in the Carolinas. There was just enough moisture being wrapped around on the backside of the low to cause precipitation.

