First To Know Weather - A Warmer Week In Store

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While this week will still have many below average days, we are on track to being warmer overall, especially as we head into the weekend.

For today, we do still keep the colder air. We are still in a freeze warning today, but morning lows will warm up starting tomorrow. For now we are in the low to upper 20s. By this afternoon we will still be chilly in the low 50s. However, instead of last week, where we had five days in the 50s for below for highs, this week we only have two.

High pressure is why we are warmer. An area over the gulf will be circulating in warmer air and more moisture from the south. This lets us return to mid 60s by tomorrow. All of this warmth will be trapped by a cold front which will pass through Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible throughout Wednesday clearing by Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25"-0.5" at most. After this frontal passage, temperatures will drop, but we warm quickly into the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.