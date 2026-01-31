What led to the weekend flurries?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the second year in a row, we have officially seen snowfall in the capital city. But Tallahassee wasn't the only neighborhood that got in on the flurries.

Light snow showers spanned across neighborhoods in both the Big Bend and south Georgia, and although it didn't stick to the ground, it was still an unexpected sight.

So what led to the Saturday snow?

The cold front that passed last night dropped our temperatures at the surface and in the upper levels, keeping us cold through the morning and afternoon hours. That cold front was attached to a low pressure system which caused snowfall in the Carolina's. There was just enough moisture being wrapped around on the backside of the low to cause precipitation.

So when you mix the moisture being wrapped around the low and the cold temperatures in the atmosphere, it was a perfect set up. However, all of the flurries melted on impact with the ground due to the ground not being cold enough for them to stick.

So although it didn't accumulate, the weather decided to give us a little weekend surprise.

