Midday Update: Florida property tax amendment proposal, new funds to replace Wakulla well, & more

Wednesday, July 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida property tax amendment could shift burden, cut services, county leaders say. The proposed homestead exemption expansion could lower taxes for some homeowners, but Leon County leaders warn it could reduce funding for emergency services and more.

Florida property tax amendment could shift burden, cut services, county leaders say

2) Talquin gets $500k to replace Riversink well in Wakulla County. The announcement follows concerns about brown water in the area. The money will also help fund the installation of advanced filtration systems, new mixers in storage areas, and new wells.

Talquin receives $500,000 in state funding to replace Riversink well amid Wakulla water quality concerns

3) Valdosta's new trash fees spark concern over costs. The city launched a new itemized sanitation billing system on July 1st, bringing new fees and new technology to the city's garbage collection program. But not all neighbors are happy about the changes.

Valdosta's new trash fees spark concern over costs for low-income residents as city expands sanitation rules

4) Fishback ballot fight moves from debate stage to courtroom. A lawsuit that could affect the Republican race for Florida governor is now on a fast track, as a Leon County judge set aside two days later this month to decide whether James Fishback can remain on the ballot.

Fishback ballot fight moves from debate stage to courtroom

5) Wednesday Forecast: We are in a Heat Advisory until 8:00 p.m. for our eastern counties. The heat index today will be around 105° to 110° for people within the heat advisory. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another round of storms

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