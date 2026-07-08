Weather Alert: A Heat Advisory Has Been Issued 7-8-2026

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — A Heat Advisory has been issued for the eastern portion of the Big Bend and south Georgia.

The heat index today will be around 105° to 110° for people within the heat advisory, and should be less than 105° but still in the 100s for those outside of it. The air temperature will be in the mid to upper 90s.

While everyone is not in the heat advisory it will still be hot. Stay hydrated throughout today, and stay indoors or in the shade when you can.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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