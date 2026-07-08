First To Know Weather - One Last Round Of Storms

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It's another hot day today with temperatures starting in the upper to low 70s. Skies will start off mostly sunny with clouds building into the afternoon. Scattered storms are possible again this afternoon, but will be fewer than yesterday.

We are very hot again today. In fact we are in a Heat Advisory from 11A.M. - 8 P.M. for our eastern counties. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index could be around 110 on the high end today, with the low end still in the 100s for those not in a heat advisory.

High pressure will dominate the area tomorrow, which will lower the chances of storms while raising the heat. It's possible we will have even more areas in a heat advisory tomorrow.

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