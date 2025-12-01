Midday Update: Fire in Panacea burns 25-30 acres, Cyber Monday could break spending records, and more

Monday, December 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida Forestry crews returned Sunday to inspect forest fire scene & restore utilities: On Saturday, calls about an active forest fire came in around 1:00 p.m. The fire went on to burn 25-30 acres. Crews worked late Saturday to contain it. The next day, those crews began repairing internet cable lines & assessed the area to ensure it was safe for residents to return home.

Wildfire near Surf Road Damages

2) Tallahassee businesses need help: Why shopping local matters. A tight labor market and staffing shortages are a top concern for small-business survival. About $0.67 of every dollar spent at locally owned businesses stays in the community, fueling jobs and local investment.

Tight labor market threatens survival of local small businesses

3) Why Cyber Monday could break spending records despite economic uncertainty. Adobe Analytics estimates that U.S. shoppers will spend $14.2 billion online Monday, or 6.3% more than in 2024. Spending is expected to peak between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time, when Adobe expects $16 million to pass through online shopping carts every minute nationwide.

4) Monday Forecast: Skies will be cloudy throughout the day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Much-needed rain will be happening throughout the week, with the first round of storms happening today. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Rain Returns

