Midday Update: Federal court blocks Florida's Stop W.O.K.E Act, Sewer upgrades in St. Marks, and more

Friday, July 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Appeals court blocks Stop W.O.K.E Act in Florida college classrooms. The 2-to-1 decision from the 11th Circuit found the law's restrictions on college classroom instruction likely violate the First Amendment. The law, approved in 2022, prohibited public colleges and universities from requiring or promoting certain concepts involving race, sex, color, or national origin.

Federal appeals court blocks Florida's Stop W.O.K.E. Act restrictions on college classrooms

2) St. Marks secures $210K for sewer upgrades after Hurricane Helene. The funding comes as the city and surrounding Wakulla County communities work to shore up water and sewer systems.

St. Marks receives $210,000 to upgrade sewer lift stations after Hurricane Helene exposed vulnerabilities

3) Gadsden Co. schools keep cafeterias open all summer, offering free meals. Stewart Street Elementary School and Havana Magnet School are keeping their cafeterias open through July 30th, serving meals to students of all ages.

Gadsden County schools keep cafeterias open all summer, offering free meals to students

4) Byron Donalds remains GOP frontrunner, but challengers see openings. The Trump-endorsed congressman is now pushing back against a new civil assault lawsuit filed in Collier County by Kelly Mason, who alleges Donalds threatened and intimidated her during a 2022 confrontation inside Seed to Table, a Naples grocery store.

Byron Donalds remains GOP frontrunner, but challengers see openings

5) Weekend Forecast: Upper 90s are expected for most today, with Hamilton and Suwannee Counties in a Heat Advisory until 7:00 p.m. There will be scattered showers throughout the weekend, and while it won't be a complete washout, you should have a backup in place for any outside plans. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: A rainy weekend ahead (7/10/2026)

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