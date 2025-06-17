Midday Update: FAMU President selection process lawsuit, Florida lawmakers pass final budget, & more

Tuesday, June 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Lawsuit filed over FAMU President selection process. A group identifying as FAMU stakeholders filed a complaint on Monday calling for an investigation of the presidential process in nominating Marva Johnson as president. On Wednesday, the Board of Governors will decide whether or not to approve Johnson's nomination.

Group files emergency injunction in FAMU President selection

2) Florida lawmakers pass final budget nearly unanimously, avoids government shutdown. After over a month of delays, Florida lawmakers passed their final state budget. The Senate's vote was unanimous, while the House's vote was 103-2.

Florida lawmakers pass final budget nearly unanimously, avoids government shutdown

3) Decatur County residents push back as judge dismisses $3.5M Bainbridge bond proposal. Residents, including members of Stand Up Bainbridge Georgia, opposed the bond, fearing it would fund fiber infrastructure linked to the Safer Human Medicine project, despite the city denying any connection.

Decatur County Residents Push Back as Judge Dismisses $3.5M Bainbridge Bond Proposal

4) Tuesday Forecast: Things are about to heat up with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s. There is still a possibility for scattered showers. By the end of the week, heat indices will push into the low 100s. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Cranking up the temperatures as rain chances drop slightly

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

