Turning up the heat: Heat indices will push low 100s by end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain takes a backseat — but the heat takes the driver's seat!

While rain chances dip a bit this week, the rising temps might be what makes you think twice about heading out.

We’ll still see isolated afternoon storms, but coverage won’t be as widespread as it has been lately.

Expect mid-90s by midweek, climbing toward the upper 90s by early next week.

With plenty of lingering moisture, it’ll feel even warmer — heat indices will push into the low 100s.

We’re still watching the skies for pop-up storms, but the real focus this week will be staying cool.

