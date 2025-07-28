Midday Update: Extreme Heat Warnings, training neighbors to help during disasters, and an LCS hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday, July 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia nationally, and your forecast.

1) The forecast high in Tallahassee Monday is 101. That would tie a previous record from 1993.

But Hamilton, Clinch and Echols Counties are under an Extreme Heat Warning. The heat index could make temperatures feel like 114 degrees this afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland explains more.

Dangerous heat sets in for Monday across the Big Bend and South Georgia

2) Today at 3 pm, the Leon County School Board is hearing from the public during its Agenda Review/Workshop meeting. Tomorrow, the board will vote on a proposed school board tax increase to cover both operating expenses and capital outlay. We'll have more on ABC 27 News tonight at 5, 6 and 11.

We've previously reported on Superintendent Rocky Hannah's concern about falling revenue and rising expense.

Leon County Schools preparing face cuts of over $12 million for upcoming school budget

3) Meanwhile the Leon County Schools District Security Center hosted a demonstration this morning of a drone-based school safety service. Only three Florida School Districts have been selected to participate in this Campus Guardian Angel pilot program. Our neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney will tell us more about that on our evening newscasts.

4) Over the weekend, Lentheus was in Jefferson County, where The American Red Cross held a training session. It empowers neighbors to assist during disasters after learning about what it takes to run a safe, compassionate shelter during emergencies.

Red Cross training program equips neighbors to respond to disasters effectively

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.