Midday Update: Extreme Cold and Freeze Warnings in effect, Deadly Minneapolis shooting latest, and more

Monday, January 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: Temperatures will be dropping this week. An Extreme Cold Warning and Freeze Warning are in effect, with wind chills dropping into the teens for many. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Cold weather shelters will be open for those in need. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

2) Videos dispute federal account of fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester. The man was identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a local nurse who was on hand to film and protest a federal immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities. He was holding a cellphone, apparently filming law enforcement activity, nearly one mile away from where Renee Good was fatally shot by an immigration enforcement agent earlier this month.

3) FoodeesFest fuels local businesses and brings Tallahassee together. More than 40 food trucks and artisans served thousands of people in the Governor's Square Mall parking lot. while boosting small, local businesses. Free admission to the festival helped remove barriers, giving families and students a place to gather and connect.

4) Local basketball program creates safe space for Tallahassee youth. Baller’s Elite gives young men a safe place to go when they are not in school, keeping them busy, accountable, and off the streets. Players receive guidance from positive male role models through tutoring, mentorship, and life-skills development.

