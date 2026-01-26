First To Know Weather - The Freezing Cold Sets In Tonight (1-26-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The warmth continues to disappear, but some areas are still holding onto the 60s. The colder air will fully settle in later this morning, and into midday. A strong breeze from the northwest, with gusts around 25 mph, will drag arctic air in from the north. Highs today are being felt this morning, with temperatures this afternoon only in the mid to upper 40s. Skies do open up later with plenty of sunshine to end the day.

Tonight the cold really sets in. We are in an Extreme cold warning, and a freeze warning. Wind chills will be in the teens for many before the winds die down tomorrow afternoon. We will be staying below average all week with temperatures only creeping into the low 50s at times.

