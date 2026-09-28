Midday Update: Experience Asia Festival returns, Pandas from China arrive in Georgia, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, September 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Experience Asia festival brings a taste of home to Tallahassee families. The 23rd annual celebration at Tom Brown Park gave families a chance to reconnect with their heritage while introducing others to Asian cultures and traditions.

Experience Asia festival brings a taste of home to Tallahassee families

2) 2 giant pandas arrive at Zoo Atlanta in a rare loan from China. China has arranged for several veterinarians and breeders to remain at the zoo in Atlanta as the pandas enter quarantine upon arrival.

2 giant pandas arrive at Zoo Atlanta in a rare loan from China

3) Florida State dominates Central Arkansas while FAMU falls to Alabama A&M. Florida State defeated Central Arkansas 34-7, while the Rattlers lost to the Bulldogs 40-21 in SWAC play Saturday.

Florida State dominates Central Arkansas while FAMU falls to Alabama A&M, 40-21

4) Monday Forecast: Skies will be mostly clear throughout the day, and we will warm back above average in the upper 80s. That trend will continue as we creep back into the low 90s by tomorrow. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - The mugginess will return

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