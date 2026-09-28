First to Know Weather - The Mugginess Slowly Returns

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s today. You may want to consider a jacket as you head out the door. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the day, and we will warm back above average in the upper 80s. That trend will continue as we creep back into the low 90s by tomorrow, and stay there until the rain comes at the end of the week.

The drier air, and high pressure will help keep clouds out. However, a few can still sneak in through the evening. These will clear up heading into tomorrow morning, with the moisture also building. The mugginess will return and so will the rain chances. We could have heavier downpours by the end of the week.

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