Midday Update: Epstein file release sparks Capitol Hill outrage, TSO creates opportunities for youth, & more

1) Epstein file release sparks Capitol Hill outrage, contempt threat against Bondi. The newly public documents related to the convicted sex offender include flight logs naming President Donald Trump. But many files were heavily redacted, frustrating lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The law’s co-sponsors — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — are now threatening contempt proceedings against Bondi.

2) From prison to purpose: Building new lives after juvenile life sentences. A Supreme Court ruling, Montgomery vs. Louisiana, opened the door for resentencing and parole for those sentenced as juveniles. Cornelius Young and Joe Sullivan have a car detailing business, offering income, structure, and hope for long-term success.

3) Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra creates opportunities for the youth. Families are able to experience a Hollywood-style symphony performance without traveling to major cities, making the arts more accessible. Local youth with FSU Capital Children's Choir gain hands-on exposure by performing alongside professional musicians.

4) AAA forecasts historic congestion for Christmas week 2025, advises best travel days. Of the 122.4 million travelers, 89.4% will drive and 6.6% will fly, according to AAA. While New Year’s week will also see heavy traffic, AAA says Christmas week will be most active.

5) Monday Forecast: Today will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures dipped a touch after a weak cold front came through over the weekend. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s to start, and the afternoons will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. We will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s by Christmas!

