First To Know Weather - Dreaming Of A Warm Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This entire week will be warm, fairly sunny, and getting a little humid. It will feel more like early fall than the first week of winter.

Today will be the coolest day of the week. Temperatures dipped a touch after a weak cold front came through over the weekend. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s to start, and the afternoons will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. We will climb into the mid to upper 70s by Christmas! A very warm, but not record matching or breaking, day.

Skies over the course of this week will range from sunny to partly cloudy. Overall it will be nice with no chance of showers until the weekend. There is the possibility of showers heading into Monday, but the chances as of now are very low.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.