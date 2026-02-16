Midday Update: Enslaved families' descendants reunite in Jefferson County, Nancy Guthrie investigation, & more

Monday, February 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Enslaved families' descendants reunite through shared Virginia-Florida history. Descendants of people once enslaved at James Monroe’s Highland in Virginia gathered in Monticello at Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church to reconnect with families whose ancestors were sold to Casa Bianca Plantation in Jefferson County.

2) Stan Johnson Art Gallery expands opportunities for local artists. Three months after the Anderson-Brickler Gallery closed, a new Black-owned gallery, Stan Johnson Creative Gallery, is reopening the space on Tallahassee’s Southside to continue its legacy and create opportunities for local artists. Stan Johnson, gallery owner, says the gallery will not only showcase diverse talent but also mentor students and host workshops to keep art and culture thriving in the community.

3) 'We still have hope': Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother's safe return as search enters week three. In an emotional video posted to social media late Sunday, Guthrie issued a direct appeal to her mother’s suspected kidnapper and anyone with information about where she is being kept.

4) Monday Forecast: It will be a mix of sun and clouds with temps getting into the 70s. It will be a very warm week; we could even break some records. By Thursday will hit the 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

