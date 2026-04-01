Midday Update: Efforts to improve 32304 continue, Wakulla transit contract sparks concern, and more

Wednesday, April 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Leon County partners with community groups to tackle poverty and housing hurdles in the 32304 zip code. Leon County and community partners are working to address ongoing barriers to success for residents in the 32304 zip code, where organizations say housing and employment remain major hurdles despite a recent drop in the poverty rate.

Leon County partners with community groups to tackle poverty and housing hurdles in the 32304 zip code

2) Wakulla County neighbors and leaders protest as local transit service contract talks continue. Neighbors and local leaders in Wakulla County are showing their support for Wakulla Transportation. The local service is at risk of losing its contract to Big Bend Transit, a change neighbors say could impact the county's most vulnerable.

Wakulla County neighbors and leaders protest as local transit service contract talks continue

3) Cassidy Pond Park temporarily closes for $1 million in renovations. Cassidy Pond Park closes for $1 million renovation project to add disc golf, trails, and a new pavilion.

Cassidy Pond Park temporarily closes for $1 million in renovations

4) Wednesday Forecast: There is another chance for pop-up showers this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during midday, then the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - More Showers Today

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