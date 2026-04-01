First To Know Weather - Another Round of Showers (4-1-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is another mild morning with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 60s. We start off with some clouds, but stay mostly clear as the sun rises. More clouds will build in the afternoon, so that pattern has not changed. We will also have another chance of showers this afternoon starting around 2 P.M.

By this midday temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. We'll keep warming into the mid 80s by the late afternoon. Showers today will be focused along the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama border. However, a shower or two can still stray further east into our area.

Easter weekend could have a spotty shower or two, but overall it should be: warm, humid, but dry. There is a possible rain event along a cold front Monday into Tuesday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this system so stick with us for updates.

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