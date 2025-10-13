Midday Update: Donna Adelson to be sentenced, Hamas releases hostages, Tallahassee's Longest Table, and more

October 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) HAPPENING TODAY: Donna Adelson to be sentenced, faces a life sentence. Adelson was found guilty last month of three charges, including first-degree murder for the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Her sentencing is set for 3:00 p.m.

2) Israelis embrace loved ones as Hamas releases hostages from captivity in Gaza. People in Israel are rejoicing Monday as loved ones return home after Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages from Gaza under a ceasefire agreement brokered by President Donald Trump.

Israeli hostages reunite with family members

3) Community connection was at the forefront of Tallahassee's Longest Table gathering. The City of Tallahassee held its Longest Table event on Sunday to bring the community together to break bread and have meaningful discussions. The gathering brought hundreds of people to Downtown Tallahassee for an evening of food and camaraderie.

Community connection was at the forefront of Tallahassee's Longest Table gathering

4) Monday Forecast: Dry air is keeping morning lows chilly, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Skies will remain clear to mostly sunny thanks to the dry conditions as well. Afternoon highs will still be around average, ranging from the low to mid-80s for the most part. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Dry Week Ahead (10-13-2025)

