First To Know Weather - Dry Week Ahead (10-13-2025)

TALLAHASEE, FL. — An incredibly dry week is in store for us. This dry air is keeping morning lows chilly, with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Skies will remain clear to mostly sunny thanks to the dry conditions as well. Afternoon highs will still be around average, ranging from the low to mid-80s for the most part.

While the dry air brings us plenty of sunshine, cool mornings, and comfortable afternoons, it also means we will have to go without rainfall. The drought remains extensive. In fact, this past September was the 4th driest on record for Tallahassee, and the 2nd driest for Valdosta.

We are monitoring a potential rainmaker heading into the next work week. Stick with us for updates.

