Midday Update: Donna Adelson found guilty, Thomas County Jail conditions, Florida Lt. Governor's plans, & more

September 5th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Donna Adelson found guilty on all three counts for the murder of former FSU Professor Dan Markel, who was shot and killed in July 2014. Adelson will be sentenced at a later date and faces life in prison.

2) Thomas County Jail conditions raise alarm as repairs wait on funding. The jail's inmate population is currently 235, sometimes exceeding 300, which strains ventilation, security, and living conditions. Immediate repairs include roof fixes for A and B pods, updated wiring, locking mechanisms, lighting, showers, and a zero-pressure isolation room.

3) A future grocery store & local farmers markets fill the gap in Greenville after Winn-Dixie and Aldi mergers. Local farmers markets and small businesses are stepping up to address food insecurity in the community.

4) 'A Violence of Action': Lt. Gov. Jay Collins on How He’ll Tackle His New Role. Just weeks after being sworn in, Florida’s new lieutenant governor is wasting no time laying out his priorities — and even signaling he may want the state’s top job in 2026.

5) Weekend Forecast: It will be hot and dry this weekend with plenty of sunshine as temperatures rise into the 90s. Sunday, a cold front approaches our area, increasing moisture levels and giving showers an opportunity to return. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

Temperatures will start to retreat back to the upper 80s by Tuesday after the front passes.

