Staying dry but hot through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — We started the week off dry and we are ending it the same way. Lots of sunshine to be had through Friday and a good part of the weekend.

We are still wedged in between two frontal systems, keeping our wind northeasterly and this will remain in place through Saturday. So sunshine and passing clouds continue to be the story to start the weekend with highs climbing into the mid 90s.

Sunday, a cold front approaches our area, increasing moisture levels and giving showers an opportunity to return.

The start of the work week is when we will start to see more rainfall as the front stalls just to our south, keeping plenty of moisture in the air.

Temperatures will start to retreat back to the upper 80s by Tuesday after the front passes.

