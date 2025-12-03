MIDDAY UPDATE: Development halts for Lake Jackson project, man sentenced for shooting dog, and more

Wednesday, December 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Proposed development north of Lake Jackson has been halted by Leon County following environmental concerns. ABC 27 reported the proposal would develop about 2000 acres north of Lake Jackson.

2) Florida license plate violations now carry misdemeanor charges and possible jail time. Under the new state law, Drivers could face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine for obstructed tags

4) A Man seen on video shooting a dog in Tallahassee was sentenced on Tuesday following a plea deal. The man seen on camera shooting a dog in April in Tallahassee has been sentenced following a plea deal. Court documents show that 31-year-old John Pender was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years' probation.

5) Cooler than expected temps for the week. With repeated fronts and extra rainfall, temperatures are staying mostly below average. This weekend has an increased chance of rain.