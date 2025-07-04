Midday Update: Democratic lawmakers denied access to Alligator Alcatraz, TEMPO program graduation, and more

Friday, July 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Democrats blocked from inspecting Florida’s controversial Everglades detention site. A group of Florida Democratic lawmakers was denied access to a newly opened migrant detention and deportation facility in the Everglades, Thursday. It’s increased their concerns over transparency and treatment inside the controversial site, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

2) Former Rickards High student earns GED nearly 30 years later— thanks to TEMPO. Nearly 30 years after dropping out, Jason Jefferson received his GED from his former principal. The City of Tallahassee’s TEMPO program made it possible.

3) Water Advisory issued for Mashes Sands Beach ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend. DOH-Wakulla says tests completed on July 3rd indicate that the water quality doesn't meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health. Residents and visitors are advised not to participate in any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers.

4) Weekend Forecast: Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s throughout the holiday weekend. Shower and storm chances are lower, but we can't rule out a storm or two in the area. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details before.

Spotty storms around Friday but not a washout for Fourth of July plans

