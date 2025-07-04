Spotty storms may interfere with firework forecast in early evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!

Temperatures climb again Friday for places like Tallahassee and eastern neighborhoods closer to the tri-state area.

Shower and storm chances are lower for us here, but we can't rule out a storm or two in the area.

Storm activity is more likely for the I-10/I-75 corridor and along coastline neighborhoods Friday afternoon.

The good news is, even though our southwest neighbors are more likely to receive rain chances Friday afternoon, by fireworks time, storm chances look to dwindle.

Not all storms will be gone, so it will be important to check the StormShield app to make sure no storms are too close to you as you head out.

Scattered storms look to return Saturday with more neighborhoods getting scattered to isolated chances- even through the tri-state.

Rain chances go down Sunday and look to stay lower through next week.

The area of low pressure and potential development off the Atlantic coast of Florida is still there.

The impacts to our area are lower, but either way (formation or not) it would help storm activity across southeast neighborhoods Friday and Saturday but bring us drier air for the end of the weekend.

Formation chances have increased slightly, and likely development timing would be late Friday or early weekend.

The system would then move into mid-Atlantic states- away from our area.

With little time to form, this storm does not look to get overly strong if it does organize.

