Midday Update: Correspondents' dinner suspect due in court, Leon Co. Foster System push to find homes, & more

Monday, April 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Suspect in WH Correspondents' dinner shooting due in court as lawmakers question event security. The alleged gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday is due in court Monday as lawmakers question security measures at the event. Authorities apprehended 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, before he could enter the ballroom. The room held 2,300 guests, including President Donald Trump and many cabinet members in the line of succession.

White House dinner shooting suspect in court Monday

2) Local push to find stable homes for Leon County children. The Declare No More Foundation brought its No More Orphans experience to Tallahassee to challenge the community and connect people with organizations serving children.

Local push to find stable homes for Leon County foster children

3) Young children build reading skills during the 13th Annual Independent Bookstore Day. Families celebrated the 13th Annual Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday by helping young children build their reading confidence. They also had a surprise visit from therapy animals.

Young children build reading skills and confidence at Tallahassee independent bookstore

4) Monday Forecast: We'll climb to the upper 80s by the late afternoon, and the skies will clear up more during these hours. Expect humid conditions, much like yesterday, through the first half of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A summerlike week ahead

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.