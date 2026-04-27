First To Know Weather - A summerlike week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a warm and humid morning with temperatures in the low to upper 60s. Skies will be cloudier after the sunrise, but they will clear out by the afternoon. If you think this morning is warm, get ready for an above average start to the week.

We will climb to the upper 80s by the late afternoon, and the skies will clear up more during these hours. Expect humid conditions, much like yesterday, through the first half of the week.

There wont be any relief from the heat until Thursday when a cold front will bring in closer to average temperatures and a few showers. We are keeping an eye on this weekend, which could also provide some much needed rain.

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