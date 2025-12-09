Midday Update: Colzie III out as FAMU head football coach, Key legislative battles ahead in Florida, and more

Tuesday, December 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Colzie III out as FAMU head football coach after 2 seasons, new head coach announced. FAMU says they have removed James Colzie III from the position. He joined FAMU in 2022 and served as head coach for two seasons. Henry Burris, the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, will serve as the acting head football coach until a permanent coach is selected.

2) Tallahassee ALERT meeting with City Commission to answer questions about TMH-FSU merger, pushing for delay. Neighbors have worries that include the speed of the potential sale of the hospital and the involvement of community members. The City, FSU, and TMH have remained firm that local control of the hospital will remain.

3) Wakulla County looks at budget following proposed property tax changes. Many Wakulla County neighbors support cutting property taxes. Monday's workshop looked over the current budget to visualize what potential cuts could be made.

4) FSU Soccer defeats Stanford in College Cup Final 1-0, secures 5th national title. The win is their 3rd national title in 5 years and their 5th overall. After a defensive battle, Wrianna Hudson scored in the 87th minute to give FSU the lead for good.

5) Florida Senate poised as decider on next session’s biggest battles. Florida’s Senate President says he’s in no rush to blow up the state’s tax code, gun laws, or political map, but if any of the governor’s (or House’s) big priorities are going to happen next year, they’ll have to get past his chamber first.

6) Tuesday Forecast: Today will be the coldest day of the week as we'll only top out in the mid-50s. Lows will reach the 30s, with some areas getting below freezing. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

