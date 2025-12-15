Midday Update: Cold day ahead as temps dip again, Rob Reiner's son held on $4m bail after deaths, & more

Monday, December 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: It will be a very cold, but sunny day following the freeze warning. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s across the area. We'll once again be below freezing temperatures for tonight's low. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Cold Takes Hold

2) Police seek public’s help as Brown University shooting suspect still on the run. Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the person who carried out a mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday that left two people dead and several others injured.

Police seek public’s help as Brown University shooting suspect still on the run

3) Rob Reiner's son held on $4 million bail after deaths of director-writer and his wife. Rob Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele. He's being held on $4 million bail, according to online jail records. Reiner and his wife were found dead at their home in Los Angeles, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds, AP source says

4) Community rallies behind North Florida Search Team's mission to bring loved ones home. North Florida Search Team answers the call when law enforcement requests help to find missing loved ones. The recent surge in search missions highlights an urgent need for better equipment and technology.

Community rallies behind North Florida Search Team’s mission to bring loved ones home

5) Tallahassee NAACP, COCA unveil new civil rights mural. Dubbed the Legacy in motion mural, it's located on West Brevard Street. The mural showcases influential leaders in the capital city while also shining a light on Tallahassee's civil rights history.

Civil Rights Mural

