First To Know Weather - The Cold Takes Hold

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Grab those coats, scarves, and gloves because it is freezing out there today.

A freeze warning is in effect for our Georgia counties until 9 a.m., and a cold weather advisory is in effect for our Florida counties until 10 a.m. While many of us will be freezing this morning, the real impact will be the wind chills. We could reach the teens in some areas by the time the sun rises. Luckily, dew points are low, so frost is not likely on our cars this morning.

The sun will be shining all day long, but highs will still be very cold. We expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across the area. In Tallahassee, we expect a high around 47°, which is only five degrees warmer than the record coldest high for today of 42°, set in 1968.

