Midday Update: ChatGPT records released in FSU shooting case, Capital City Country Club's future, and more

Thursday, April 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) ChatGPT records give insight into mind of alleged gunman leading up to Florida State shooting. Thousands of records from the State Attorney's Office provide insight into Phoenix Ikner's thoughts on relationships, school, family, and the April 17th shooting at the FSU student union.

*Editor's note: Some of the content mentioned below may be disturbing

ChatGPT records give insight into mind of alleged gunman leading up to Florida State shooting

2) Leaders with the Capital City Country Club address club's future. Residents brought questions directly to club leadership regarding potential privatization, land developments, and the protection of historic grave sites on the property.

Leaders with the Capital City Country Club address club’s future

3) FCTD holds off on approving Big Bend Transit as Wakulla County's CTC. Wednesday night, the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged denied the recommendation for Big Bend Transit to serve Wakulla County. Commissioners questioned the recommendation due to concerns about the procurement process.

FCTD holds off on approving Big Bend Transit as Wakulla County's Community Transportation Coordinator

4) No deal yet: Florida leaders say budget talks progressing, but timeline unclear. In memos sent Wednesday, both chambers told members that despite ongoing negotiations, they will not return to Tallahassee in the coming days to finalize a spending plan. Instead, leaders say discussions are continuing behind the scenes, with more details on timing expected soon.

No deal yet: Florida leaders say budget talks progressing, but timeline unclear

5) Thursday forecast: The wind is back again today, with gusts around 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Windy but Sunnier Today (4-9-2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.