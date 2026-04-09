First To Know Weather - Windy But Sunnier Today (4-9-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are starting off like the last few days in the low 60s and mid 50s. The wind is staying strong this morning, and it will remain strong through the afternoon with gusts around 25 miles per hour.

While we start off cloudy this morning the skies will open up by lunchtime. Temperatures will be in the low 70s climbing to the upper 70s by the late afternoon. We will be closer to average today, but possibly even slightly above average in spots.

This weekend is looking fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s.

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