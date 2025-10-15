Midday Update: Charlie Kirk Vigil at the Capitol, Quincy privacy concerns, "Free Kill” law debate, and more

October 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "Stronger, wider community": After Charlie Kirk's death, neighbors call for unity at vigil. On Tuesday, neighbors gathered at the Florida State Capitol. Organizers said they hoped the gathering would help residents put aside their differences and bridge gaps.

2) Quincy City Commission addresses privacy concerns amid resident outcry. They voted to launch a formal investigation after images of utility checks appeared online. Residents expressed frustration at City Hall, demanding transparency and accountability.

3) Governor Brian Kemp honors South Georgia farmers in Moultrie at the 47th Sunbelt Ag Expo. The expo spans over 100 acres with interactive exhibits, livestock demonstrations, cooking demos, specialty gardens, and the latest in agricultural technology.

4) Florida lawmakers revive 'free kill' repeal after DeSantis veto. Florida lawmakers are renewing efforts to end what critics call the state’s “free kill” law. A decades-old restriction prevents some families from suing when loved ones die from medical malpractice.

5) Wednesday Forecast: We continue the trend of cooler mornings, warm and pleasant afternoons, and mostly sunny to fully sunny skies. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-80s, with lows in the 50s. Your First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

