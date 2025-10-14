Governor Brian Kemp honors South Georgia farmers in Moultrie at the 47th Sunbelt Ag Expo

Governor Kemp emphasized the impact of Hurricane Helene and laid out how the state was supporting farmers through tax exemptions, reforestation incentives, and federal grants totaling over $531 million.

Organizers cut the ribbon for the new PCOM South Georgia Rural Health Initiative Building, which will provide critical medical services and community support for local farmers and neighbors.



The expo spans over 100 acres with interactive exhibits, livestock demonstrations, cooking demos, specialty gardens, and the latest in agricultural technology.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Georgia is home to more than 44,000 farms, making agriculture the state's number one industry.

But farmers have faced major challenges over the past year, from Hurricane Helene's 11,800 downed power poles to rising commodity prices.

"Even though we're a year past now, we know there's a lot of recovery still in the works and a lot of work that we need to do and a lot of work that Tyler and his team is currently doing. And I just want you all to know that, like, we know that we have not forgotten you. We will not forget you. We will continue to work with you," said Governor Kemp.

At the Expo, Governor Kemp showed support for all those farmers and highlighted how the state is helping them recover and grow.

"For 250 years, our farmers have risen to the challenges they face again and again and found ways not just to survive, but to come back and be stronger and thrive better than ever before. And that's what this Expo provides us an opportunity to do, to look to the future of agriculture and agribusiness and all the opportunities to be more efficient, to be more effective, and to be more prosperous," said Governor Kemp.

Since the storm, Governor Kemp and state leaders have taken action, including exempting federal crop loss and disaster relief payments from state taxes, offering reforestation incentives for timber producers, and temporarily suspending harvest taxes to assist cleanup.

He also joined the ribbon-cutting for the new PCOM South Georgia Rural Health Initiative Building.

"It's just an opportunity for farmers that come to the show that are under so much stress, you know, with weather conditions, commodity prices, just everyday life, a chance to go in and get checked out," said Chip Blalock, the executive director of the expo.

But besides the new building, the Expo has a lot more to see.

Blalock calls it the "Disney World of Agriculture," with over 100 acres dedicated to innovation, technology, and hands-on learning for farmers and families in Georgia.

"There's truly something for the entire family, whether it's the livestock section, the Flint River Fresh Backyard Garden, the cooking demonstrations in the Georgia Grown section, the ATVs, the antique tractors and mini tractor pool that we do," said Blalock.

At the event, Agriculture leaders honored finalists for the Farmer of the year award and announced Kent Hamilton as the winner.

You can get your blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar, and more checked for free at the Expo through Thursday at 3 p.m.