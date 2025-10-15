First To Know Weather - Staying Dry But Changes Are Coming (10-15-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The dry, repetitive pattern continues, but there is a breaking point.
For now, we continue the trend of cooler mornings, warm and pleasant afternoons, and mostly sunny to fully sunny skies. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-80s, with lows in the 50s.
Changes will arrive on Sunday, as a cold front moves through during the afternoon and into Monday. This will bring some much needed rain, along with a chance of thunder. After it passes, we will return to a dry pattern. Next week will look a lot like this one.
