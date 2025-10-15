First To Know Weather - Staying Dry But Changes Are Coming (10-15-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The dry, repetitive pattern continues, but there is a breaking point.

For now, we continue the trend of cooler mornings, warm and pleasant afternoons, and mostly sunny to fully sunny skies. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-80s, with lows in the 50s.

Changes will arrive on Sunday, as a cold front moves through during the afternoon and into Monday. This will bring some much needed rain, along with a chance of thunder. After it passes, we will return to a dry pattern. Next week will look a lot like this one.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.