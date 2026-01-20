Midday Update: CES to meet about overcrowding, EU leaders weigh in on Trump threats, and more

Tuesday, January 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla School Board to address school overcrowding during Tuesday town hall: The Wakulla County School Board will meet tonight to address overcrowding at Crawfordville Elementary School. The superintendent says the board must take action to address the issue, but they want to hear from the community first. The board will hold a town hall meeting at the district office on Arran Road Tonight at 7 p.m.

2) Army Strong working to create two monuments at Tallahassee National Cemetery: Army Strong of Tallahassee is working to raise $15,000 to build a U.S Army memorial and battlefield cross. Watch the video below to learn how you can help.

3) Top EU official questions Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland tariff threat: The European Union’s top official says President Donald Trump’s threats of new tariffs over Greenland are “a mistake especially between long-standing allies,” and she's calling into question Trump’s trustworthiness after he agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on EU countries.

4) Tuesday's forecast: We break out of freezing around 9 A.M. with highs around the mid 50s much like yesterday. The skies are also similar with the only difference being a few more clouds. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

