Wakulla School Board to address school overcrowding during Tuesday town hall

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. — The Wakulla County School Board will meet this week to address overcrowding at Crawfordville Elementary School.

In a notice sent last week, the school board said the county is seeing a "disproportionate movement in population to the Crawfordville Elementary School zone."

The superintendent says the board must take action to address the issue, but they want to hear from the community first.

The board is holding a town hall meeting at the district office on Arran Road Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The notice lays out potential solutions for the overcrowding, including revoking out-of-zone requests for CES and moving students south of Arran Road and MLK Memorial Road to Medart Elementary.

The superintendent says building additional classrooms or a new school is off the table due to a lack of funds.

The notice says nothing has been decided yet, but the superintendent says the town hall will allow the board to hear from families.

The superintendent hopes to recommend a plan to the board by February which could then be implemented by next school year.

The notice says the school board "cannot control where houses are built, [but] we are responsible for drawing boundaries which make the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars."

