First To Know Weather - Today Is A Copy Of Yesterday (1-20-2026)

Temperatures to start today will be a little warmer than yesterday, but still freezing for many. We break out of freezing around 9 A.M. with highs around the mid 50s much like yesterday. The skies are also similar with the only difference being a few more clouds.

Changes will come for tomorrow. Skies will get progressively cloudier as moisture, and temperatures build. An isolated shower can pop up from tomorrow to Friday, but this weekend has more substantial rain. Temperatures will go from the mid 50s today to the upper 60s and possibly the low 70s by Thursday.

This weekend has a decent rain chance. For now most of the rain will come on Sunday, but things can still change with this forecast. While parts of the south will get another chance of ice and snow this weekend, our area will likely see nothing wintry. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 40s at the coolest, so that keep the potential for winter weather away.

