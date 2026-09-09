Midday Update: Calls for action after mall shooting, Tentative millage rate approved in Wakulla County, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, September 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Mall shooting sparks community conversation about youth gun violence in Tallahassee. Community leaders, pastors, and nonprofit organizations are calling for solution-driven action after three teens were arrested in connection with a shooting at Governor's Square Mall.

Mall shooting sparks community conversation about youth gun violence in Tallahassee

2) Wakulla County sets tentative millage rate and budget. Commissioners voted Tuesday on a proposed millage rate of 7.7 mills and a budget of about $245 million, with a final vote set for Sept. 21st.

Wakulla County sets tentative millage rate and budget ahead of final September vote

3) Florida's Election Push: GOP heads to Dallas convention while Democrats bank on cost-of-living concerns. Florida's candidates have spent months asking for votes. With Labor Day behind them and eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, the fight for voters' attention is entering its final stretch.

Florida's political parties make final push for November victory

4) River South Festival returns to Bainbridge with music, art, and fitness rooted in Southwest Georgia culture. The sixth annual River South Festival is back in downtown Bainbridge with a full day of events on September 12th.

River South Festival returns to Bainbridge with music, art and fitness rooted in Southwest Georgia culture

5) Wednesday Forecast: Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, and highs will be once again in the low 90s. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Highs stay consistent

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