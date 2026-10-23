Midday Update: Brown water returns to Wakulla Gardens, Rick Jackson rallies in Valdosta, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, October 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Healthcare, cost of living top concerns for Lowndes Co. voters ahead of governor's race. With less than two weeks until Election Day, gubernatorial nominees Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms are campaigning across South Georgia to win over voters.

Healthcare, cost of living and education top the list of concerns for South Georgia voters ahead of governor's race

2) Brown water returns to Wakulla County neighborhoods as neighbors demand a lasting fix to the recurring issue. Wakulla Gardens residents say years of discolored water and low pressure have ruined appliances and doubled their bills. Talquin Electric points to routine system flushing.

Brown water returns to Wakulla County neighborhoods as residents demand a lasting fix to the recurring issue

3) What's next for Leon County, Tallahassee fire services as county weighs dual-track plan after election. County leaders are turning their focus to a dual-track path and a Nov. 17 vote that could reshape the future of fire service, with an election looming.

What's next for Leon County, Tallahassee fire services as county weighs dual-track plan after election

4) Brewers, Rays defy the odds to reach World Series with history at stake. Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski brings his triple-digit heat to the World Series as Milwaukee and Tampa Bay battle for their first title.

Brewers, Rays defy the odds to reach World Series with history at stake

5) Weekend Forecast: It will be a gorgeous but windy weekend ahead. Wind gusts could reach up to 30mph. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Another Windy Weekend

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