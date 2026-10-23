First To Know Weather - Another Windy Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. A little warmer than it has been lately, and it will warm even more through the weekend. Still, we will want to have those jackets until we hit the 60s around 10 A.M. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s, so while we are warming in the morning, the afternoons are getting a little cooler.

Skies will be sunny once again today, but more moisture is building. This wont be enough for showers, but it will be enough for clouds. We will get progressively cloudier through the weekend, and into next week.

Strong gusts will pick up this weekend with gusts reaching as high as 30mph, just like last weekend. This will be the only major impact with skies remaining mostly sunny. FAMU's homecoming game at 3 P.M. is around when the winds will reach their peak on Saturday. They will likely die down after sunset which can make the FSU game at 7 P.M. a little calmer. However, it will be a windy weekend overall through the day and night.

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