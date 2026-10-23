Healthcare, cost of living top concerns for Lowndes Co. voters ahead of governor's race

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Access to healthcare, the cost of living and education are top of mind for south Georgia voters as they decide who will become the next governor.

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Healthcare, cost of living and education top the list of concerns for South Georgia voters ahead of governor's race

Glenda Bryant has been a Lowndes County neighbor for nearly 20 years, and this year she wanted to be informed when voting for the next governor. For Bryant, what her grandchildren are learning at school is a priority.

"I'm a grandmother. I have eight grandchildren," Bryant said. "I'm seeing how much they're focusing on gender. It seems to be more of a priority rather than reading and writing and arithmetic."

Like Bryant, south Georgia voters are making the issues they want candidates to address known.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, gubernatorial nominees are making their way to south Georgia.

Republican nominee Rick Jackson made a stop in Valdosta Thursday on the latest leg of his campaign trail.

"That's why I'm running for governor, to be in your corner, to fight for you, and to make sure that when things get hard, you're not left facing them alone." Jackson said.

His message to voters included the changes he wants to make if elected governor regarding tax cuts, improving education and advocating for public safety.

Jackson isn't the only candidate making his rounds in south Georgia. His opponent, Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, will be in Thomasville Friday as part of her campaign.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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